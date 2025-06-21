Stifel Canada Issues Pessimistic Estimate for AEM Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

