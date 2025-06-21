Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cameco by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. Cameco has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $71.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

