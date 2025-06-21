Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average volume of 1,453 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $4.21 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $498.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

