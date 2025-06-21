Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Increased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

