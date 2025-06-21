Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $470.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.95. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

