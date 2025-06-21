Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $93,810,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 279,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $14,736,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $13,332,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

