Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,064 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Telefonica by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 147,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Telefonica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Telefonica Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TEF opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. Telefonica SA has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Telefonica Increases Dividend

Telefonica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEF

Telefonica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.