Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 1.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $67.35 and last traded at $67.88. 2,939,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,044,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.
Specifically, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,357,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,664,819.81. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $3,723,561.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,844.24. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on TEM. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.
Tempus AI Stock Down 1.1%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tempus AI
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,487 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,862 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 86,947.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
