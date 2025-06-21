TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFI. Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

