The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.15.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $115.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

