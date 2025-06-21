The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

