Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $397.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.