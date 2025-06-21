Top Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – June 18th

Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Roblox, Arista Networks, and Walt Disney are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing or monetizing content and experiences—ranging from film and television studios, streaming platforms and music labels to theme parks and video game publishers. Their performance often hinges on consumer trends, box‐office results, subscriber growth and the success of intellectual property franchises. As a result, these equities can offer significant growth potential but also exhibit volatility tied to shifts in tastes, technology and competitive dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. 5,071,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,892,844. The company has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. 136,626,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,685,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.29. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Roblox stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,367,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $103.01.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,739,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.89. 3,087,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,060,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79.

