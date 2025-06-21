TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Raised to $43.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $595,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,748.33. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Clapprood sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,091.50. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515,015 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 34.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,439,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

