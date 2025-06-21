Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Director Sells $1,898,500.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Wexler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,074,324.84. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence Wexler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Lawrence Wexler sold 15,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $1,119,150.00.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $73.67 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $81.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 63.9% in the first quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 85,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPB. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

