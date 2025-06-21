Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,561 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $4.08 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Uniti Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

