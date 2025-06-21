Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

