Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.22 and last traded at C$24.19. 19,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 27,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.18.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.