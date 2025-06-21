Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.09. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

