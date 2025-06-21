Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,477,000 after purchasing an additional 293,885 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,525,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,415,000 after purchasing an additional 608,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,007,000 after purchasing an additional 468,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,069,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $74.57 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3697 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

