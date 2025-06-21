Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Trimmed by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.