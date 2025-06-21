Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.