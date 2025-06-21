Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $460.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $464.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $440.87 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.55. The company has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

