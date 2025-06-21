Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Trading Down 23.3% – Time to Sell?

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) dropped 23.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 64,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 44,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Vivic Stock Down 23.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

