Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 803,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POCT. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.6%

POCT opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $810.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

