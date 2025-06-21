Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,828,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.