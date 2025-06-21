Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 135,402 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,402 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after purchasing an additional 842,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,539,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,209,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.08 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

