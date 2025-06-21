Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 73,036 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $33,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,831,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,136,000 after acquiring an additional 953,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,291,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,613,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,223,000 after acquiring an additional 616,853 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5%

XEL opened at $66.64 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

