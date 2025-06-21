Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

