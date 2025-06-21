Wells Fargo & Company Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MU. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $632,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,675 shares in the company, valued at $46,073,561.25. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,867. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.