What is B. Riley’s Estimate for CGBD Q2 Earnings?

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report issued on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $707.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

