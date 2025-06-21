What is B. Riley’s Estimate for RWAY Q2 Earnings?

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 45.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

