What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for GALT Q2 Earnings?

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Galectin Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 26.4%

Shares of GALT opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 423,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 199,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

