What is Lifesci Capital’s Estimate for VERV Q2 Earnings?

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

VERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 303.64%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

