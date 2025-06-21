What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for FTK Q2 Earnings?

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Flotek Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.09%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

FTK opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Wilks bought 103,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $1,267,011.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,844. The trade was a 253.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 149,766 shares of company stock worth $1,841,758. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

