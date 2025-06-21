What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for High Tide Q1 Earnings?

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.22 on Thursday. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $179.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.52.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of High Tide by 55.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 242,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 86,682 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of High Tide by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 184,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 8,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

