What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Nucor Q3 Earnings?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Nucor Trading Down 1.7%

Nucor stock opened at $124.08 on Thursday. Nucor has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 20.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 132,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.