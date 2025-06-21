William Blair Has Pessimistic View of Sealed Air Q2 Earnings

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:SEE opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 76,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 715,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

