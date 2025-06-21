Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,404,644.40 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.31, for a total value of $17,404,644.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,163,197.07. The trade was a 40.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $4,087,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $21,331,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.