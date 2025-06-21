World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Kinect by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

World Kinect Stock Performance

WKC opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

