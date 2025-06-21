World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) & Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Critical Contrast

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) and Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Kinect and Amerilithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Kinect $42.17 billion 0.04 $67.40 million $0.24 115.78 Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Amerilithium.

97.1% of World Kinect shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of World Kinect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amerilithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for World Kinect and Amerilithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Kinect 2 2 0 0 1.50 Amerilithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

World Kinect currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given World Kinect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Amerilithium.

Volatility and Risk

World Kinect has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerilithium has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares World Kinect and Amerilithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Kinect 0.05% 6.46% 1.87% Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A

Summary

World Kinect beats Amerilithium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Amerilithium

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

