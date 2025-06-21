W&T Offshore Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 591% compared to the average volume of 586 call options.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.17 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $319.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 775.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,831,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 24.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,071,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 598,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,564 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

