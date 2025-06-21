Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.84. 648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

The company has a market cap of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

