Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,908,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,697,000 after acquiring an additional 935,410 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $17,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,382,000 after acquiring an additional 773,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,390,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after acquiring an additional 689,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 593.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 639,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 547,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $128,916.30. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,671.86. This represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,700. This represents a 233.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

