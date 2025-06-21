Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,858 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,708,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,686,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,605,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 price target on monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.09.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $280.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.29. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 286.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

