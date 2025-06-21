Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Heico

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heico in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Heico from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.45.

Heico Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HEI opened at $315.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Heico has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $317.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 92.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

