Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TDY

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $21.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.16 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share.

TDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $486.24 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $380.63 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.38. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,846,053,000 after acquiring an additional 105,811 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,042,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

