Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DG opened at $111.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

