Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $28.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.22.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $473.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,809,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

