Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.63. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2026 earnings at $27.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.33.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $497.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.96. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $422.69 and a 1 year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,505,490. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

